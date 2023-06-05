A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives air refueling support from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over Memphis, Tennessee, June 5, 2023. The B-52 has a range of 8,800 miles but can fly further distances with the assistance of aerial refueling from a tanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7845419
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-IA158-1286
|Resolution:
|2772x1980
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT