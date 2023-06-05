A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives air refueling support from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over Memphis, Tennessee, June 5, 2023. The B-52 has a range of 8,800 miles but can fly further distances with the assistance of aerial refueling from a tanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:27 Photo ID: 7845419 VIRIN: 230605-F-IA158-1286 Resolution: 2772x1980 Size: 2.95 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.