U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kadrick Barnes, 50th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, over Memphis, Tennessee, June 5, 2023. The team conducted both a routine refueling mission and hosted a medical training exercise in conjunction with the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7845418
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-IA158-1133
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.31 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
