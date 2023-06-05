U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kadrick Barnes, 50th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, over Memphis, Tennessee, June 5, 2023. The team conducted both a routine refueling mission and hosted a medical training exercise in conjunction with the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:27 Photo ID: 7845418 VIRIN: 230605-F-IA158-1133 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.31 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.