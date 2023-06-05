Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 4 of 7]

    50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives air refueling support from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over Memphis, Tennessee, June 5, 2023. The B-52 has a range of 8,800 miles but can fly further distances with the assistance of aerial refueling from a tanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
