Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct medical response training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5th, 2023. The team executed simulated medical scenarios and a B-52 Stratofortress refueling mission in conjunction with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7845416
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-IA158-1071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.53 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT