    50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct medical response training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5th, 2023. The team executed simulated medical scenarios and a B-52 Stratofortress refueling mission in conjunction with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    B-52
    Aeromedical
    Evacuation
    Bomber
    Barksdale
    Stratofortress

