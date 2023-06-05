Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:27 Photo ID: 7845414 VIRIN: 230605-F-IA158-1049 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.78 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.