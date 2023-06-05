PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Joshua Leon, from San Diego, signals the pilot of an aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 02:16 Photo ID: 7844963 VIRIN: 230607-N-HR575-1127 Resolution: 2273x3409 Size: 639.49 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.