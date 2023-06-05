71st EOD host Safety Day

As part of National Safety Month, 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) held a full-day safety class at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 02, 2023. The event brought subject matter experts to our Soldiers to present materials the safety office considers high-interest items. These experts were able to communicate why these safety concepts are important on a personal level highlighting suicide prevention and firearm safety.

