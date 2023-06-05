Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Sailor Realizes Childhood Dream

    USS Milius Sailor Realizes Childhood Dream

    JAPAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2023) – Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Abdul Mohammed, from New York, stands in the port break aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Milius Sailor Realizes Childhood Dream, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius Sailor Realizes Childhood Dream

