APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 6, 2023)- Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jamie Norris poses for a photo during an inspection of an air conditioning unit on Andersen Air Force Base, June 7. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 23:19 Photo ID: 7844870 VIRIN: 230607-N-YU102-2001 Resolution: 7193x4745 Size: 4.57 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of the Land with EM1 Norris [Image 2 of 2], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.