Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Sailors Work on Fire Pump [Image 2 of 2]

    ESL Sailors Work on Fire Pump

    GUAM

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    AVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) work on a fire pump diesel pipe, June 7, as part of efforts to help repair buildings after Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. William Churchill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 22:55
    Photo ID: 7844846
    VIRIN: 230607-N-NO726-1002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 159.27 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailors Work on Fire Pump [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Sailors Work on Fire Pump
    ESL Sailors Work on Fire Pump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #combinedresponse #guamstrong #mawarrecovery #taskforcewest #typhoonrecovery #Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT