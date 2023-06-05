Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services [Image 15 of 15]

    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Service members unpack and sort medical supplies at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 6, 2023. Service members from across the globe are participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission called IRT Hoosier Care that provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7844495
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-TO616-1779
    Resolution: 5321x7981
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services
    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services June 7 in Terre Haute

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    IRT
    AIR FORCE
    INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING
    IRT HOOSIER CARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT