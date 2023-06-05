Airmen relax after completing clinic set up at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 6, 2023. Service members from across the globe are participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission called IRT Hoosier Care that provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7844493
|VIRIN:
|230606-Z-TO616-1769
|Resolution:
|7097x4731
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services June 7 in Terre Haute
