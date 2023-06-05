IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services

Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Stilianos, the medical officer-in-charge of the Innovative Readiness Training Hoosier Care mission and member of the 181st Intelligence Wing, briefs service members at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 6, 2023. Service members from across the globe are participating in IRT Hoosier Care, which provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson)

