IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services

Capt. Amanda Diaz (top), a dietician at the 47th Medical Group, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Owens (bottom), a diet therapy technician at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, secure a consolidated asset management system case at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 6, 2023. Service members from across the globe are participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission called IRT Hoosier Care that provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson)

