IRT Hoosier Care begins no-cost medical services

Airman Edmond Thompson (left), a member of the 147th Attack Wing, and Senior Airman Autumn Brooks (right), a member of the 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, who are both dental technicians, sort dental equipment at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 6, 2023. Service members from across the globe are participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission called IRT Hoosier Care that provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson)

