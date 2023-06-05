Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Evie Harmon inspects the prescription on a lens during Innovative Readiness Training's Healthy Tennesseans event at Bledsoe County High School in Pikeville, Tenn., June 6, 2023. The IRT program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical, and cybersecurity missions while also serving the service members who volunteer for the missions by providing real-world training opportunity to enhance readiness.

Healthy Tennesseans is a medical mission providing no-cost services to local residents needing optometry, medical, dental, behavioral health and other care.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 7843750 VIRIN: 230606-F-KV687-2006 Resolution: 4594x3057 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PIKEVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Healthy Tennesseans [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.