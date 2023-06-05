Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Healthy Tennesseans [Image 1 of 7]

    Healthy Tennesseans

    PIKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jose Bustos puts the final touches on a lens prior to inserting it into a frame during Innovative Readiness Training's Healthy Tennesseans event at Bledsoe County High School in Pikeville, Tenn., June 6, 2023. The IRT program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical, and cybersecurity missions while also serving the service members who volunteer for the missions by providing real-world training opportunity to enhance readiness. Healthy Tennesseans is a medical mission providing no-cost services to local residents needing optometry, medical, dental, behavioral health and other care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 13:37
    Location: PIKEVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, Healthy Tennesseans [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    healthcare
    U.S. Navy Reserve
    community
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Healthy Tennesseans

