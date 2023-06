Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jose Bustos puts the final touches on a lens prior to inserting it into a frame during Innovative Readiness Training's Healthy Tennesseans event at Bledsoe County High School in Pikeville, Tenn., June 6, 2023. The IRT program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical, and cybersecurity missions while also serving the service members who volunteer for the missions by providing real-world training opportunity to enhance readiness. Healthy Tennesseans is a medical mission providing no-cost services to local residents needing optometry, medical, dental, behavioral health and other care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023
Location: PIKEVILLE, TN, US