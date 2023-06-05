Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    273rd Engineer Company annual training 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Cody Crosby, a combat engineer with the 273rd Engineer Company, 64th Troop Command, participates in improvised device preparing and building at a Fort McCoy heavy demolition range, June 6, 2023. The 273rd conducted this training in order to maintain proficiency in their mobility and counter mobility tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    This work, 273rd Engineer Company annual training 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

