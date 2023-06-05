273rd Engineer Company annual training 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Purdun, a combat engineer with the 273rd Engineer Company, 64th Troop Command, participates in improvised device preparing and building at a Fort McCoy heavy demolition range, June 6, 2023. The 273rd conducted this training in order to maintain proficiency in their mobility and counter mobility tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

