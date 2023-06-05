273rd Engineer Company annual training 2023

Combat engineers with the 273rd Engineer Company, 64th Troop Command pose for a group photo after creating and preparing C4 charges at a Fort McCoy heavy demolition range, June 6, 2023. The 64th Troop Command team, Lt. Col. Mindy Mingerink and Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, visited the Soldiers and helped create the charge as well. The 273rd conducted this training in order to maintain proficiency in their mobility and counter mobility tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

