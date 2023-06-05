NATO Forces Work Together to Maintain Mission Readiness

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM (May 25, 2023) Multi-Functional Towed Array (MFTA) Technicians (bottom) assist Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) during a MFTA replacement operation in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
