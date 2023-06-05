Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talk Radio

    GUAM

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Governor of Guam Lou Leon Guerrero, Cpt. Sean Tedtaotao, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District Army liaison, and Jayne Flores, K57 Talk Radio host, answer caller’s emergency response questions during a live show June 7 in Harmon, Guam. Typhoon Mawar updates are broadcasted simultaneously across four radio frequencies and FOX News channel 6. In partnership with the Government of Guam and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar

