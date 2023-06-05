Governor of Guam Lou Leon Guerrero, Cpt. Sean Tedtaotao, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District Army liaison, and Jayne Flores, K57 Talk Radio host, answer caller’s emergency response questions during a live show June 7 in Harmon, Guam. Typhoon Mawar updates are broadcasted simultaneously across four radio frequencies and FOX News channel 6. In partnership with the Government of Guam and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar.

