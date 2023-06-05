Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Forces Work Together to Maintain Mission Readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    NATO Forces Work Together to Maintain Mission Readiness

    LIV, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.25.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM (May 25, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) poses for a photo after the successful installation of the ship's Multi-Functional Towed Array (MFTA) in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

