U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandro Fierro-Moya, 48th Munitions stockpile management scheduler, secures munitions onto a 40 foot trailer to be put into storage at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 5, 2023. This restock was part of a realignment of the munitions stockpile within the U.S. Air Forces in Europe by moving and organizing over 650,000 pounds of explosive munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|7842689
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-AX516-1274
|Resolution:
|4531x6796
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 48th MUNS FY 24 Restock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS
