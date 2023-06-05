U.S. Army Cpt. Matt O’Hare, an emergency room nurse with the 10th Field Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, applies a blood draw on U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Abbey Prescott as part of the autologous blood lab at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Fort Cavazos, June 6, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JMEX-23) is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.06.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7842346 VIRIN: 230606-A-XA372-0064 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 0 B Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.