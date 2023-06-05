Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Matt O’Hare, an emergency room nurse with the 10th Field Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, applies a blood draw on U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Abbey Prescott as part of the autologous blood lab at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Fort Cavazos, June 6, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JMEX-23) is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 22:32
    Photo ID: 7842346
    VIRIN: 230606-A-XA372-0064
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational exercise
    medical training
    partnership
    readiness
    Fort Cavazos
    CRDAMCJEMX2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT