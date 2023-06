U.S. Sailors apply a tourniquet on a simulated autonomous mannequin at Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 6, 2023. JMEX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs, autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.06.2023 22:26 Photo ID: 7842345 VIRIN: 230606-A-DM107-1252 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 10.03 MB Location: FT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.