    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ubaldo Lechuga 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sgt. Ammar H. Al Raeesi fills out Tactical Combat Casualty Care Card depicting the treatment that being performed on patient at Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 06, 2023. JMEX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs, autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo taken by Spc. Lechuga)

