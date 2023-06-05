Brian Dulock, Texas Game Warden receives feedback from U.S Army Maj. Gabriel Valdez, physician assistant, on implementation of his tourniquet placement at Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 06, 2023. JMEX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs, autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo taken by Spc. Lechuga)

