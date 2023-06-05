Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230606-A-VC966-2010 [Image 3 of 4]

    230606-A-VC966-2010

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - U.S. Army soldiers unload a casualty from a UH-60 Black Hawk during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 6, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JMEX-23) is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7842317
    VIRIN: 230606-A-VC966-2010
    Resolution: 3308x2209
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230606-A-VC966-2010 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230606-A-VC966-2007
    230606-A-VC966-2008
    230606-A-VC966-2010
    230606-A-VC966-2006

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    partnership
    readiness
    multinationalexercise
    Fort Cavazos
    CRDAMCJEMX2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT