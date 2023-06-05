230606-A-VC966-2007

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - A U.S. Army soldier from the 1st Cavalry Division looks out of a UH-60 Black Hawk during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas on June 6, 2023. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JMEX-23) is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

