    11th Airborne Division Run - JBER [Image 1 of 2]

    11th Airborne Division Run - JBER

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Benjamin Wilson 

    11th Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, Jr., lead the formation as the 'Arctic Angels' of the 11th Airborne Division conduct a division run along Richardson Highway, Anchorage, Alaska, June 6 2023, as part of the inaugural Angel Rendezvous Week.
    Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 1st anniversary of the Activation of the 11th Airborne Division, and is a chance for the division to celebrate the long, storied history of the 11th, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s soldiers serving in one of the toughest climates on earth.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels
    angelrendezvous

