U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Broekemeyer, the 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron commander, assumes command during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2023. The change of command ceremony has been a historic tradition, where the outgoing commander passes the flag to the individual assuming command in front of their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2023 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7840845
|VIRIN:
|230603-Z-OA329-1004
|Resolution:
|6246x3490
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT