    156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Broekemeyer, the 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron commander, assumes command during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2023. The change of command ceremony has been a historic tradition, where the outgoing commander passes the flag to the individual assuming command in front of their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing

