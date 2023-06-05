156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Broekemeyer, the incoming 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron commander, assumes command of the 156th TAS from U.S. Air Force Col. Joelee Sessions, commander of the 156th Contingency Response Group, during the change of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2023. The change of command ceremony took place during the June regular scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

