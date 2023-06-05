156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Joelee Sessions, the 156th Contingency Response Group commander, applauds U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Broekemeyer, the 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2023. The change of command ceremony has been a historic tradition, where the outgoing commander passes the flag to the individual assuming command in front of their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

