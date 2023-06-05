156th Contingency Response Group, Tactical Advisory Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Lindholm, the outgoing 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Joelee Sessions, the 156th Contingency Response Group commander, during the 156th TAS change of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2023. The change of command ceremony has been a historic tradition, where the outgoing commander passes the flag to the individual assuming command in front of their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

