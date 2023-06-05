PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2023)- U.S. Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) work on the ship’s flight deck as a Navy EA-18G Growler from the fighter squadron the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 approaches, June 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and it's squadrons: the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the "Fighting Checkmates" of VFA-211, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Fist of the Fleet" of VFA-25, the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, the "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8.

