Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2023) –Firefighting equipment is readied to be inventoried before damage control training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and it's squadrons: the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the "Fighting Checkmates" of VFA-211, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Fist of the Fleet" of VFA-25, the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, the "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 00:26
    Photo ID: 7839808
    VIRIN: 230604-N-EQ851-1003
    Resolution: 4513x3004
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT