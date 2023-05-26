535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Logan Sutton, 535th Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during a 535th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 2, 2023. Sutton assumed command of the 535th AS after serving as the chief of safety at the 15th Wing, managing installation mishaps and management measures to ensure flight, weapons and occupational safety for 3,000 airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

