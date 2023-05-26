Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Logan Sutton, 535th Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during a 535th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 2, 2023. Sutton assumed command of the 535th AS after serving as the chief of safety at the 15th Wing, managing installation mishaps and management measures to ensure flight, weapons and occupational safety for 3,000 airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 21:35
    Photo ID: 7834483
    VIRIN: 230602-F-JA727-0002
    Resolution: 5952x3960
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command
    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command
    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command
    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command
    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c-17
    535th AS
    airlift squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT