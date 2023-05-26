535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Col. Michael Lewis, 15th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, pose for a photo as Tucker relinquishes command during a 535th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 2, 2023. Tucker assumed command of the 535th AS in June 2021, commanding over 100 personnel who employ C-17 Globemaster IIIs conducting worldwide airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuation operations in support of national security and Department of Defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

