    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    535th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Lewis, 15th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Paul Tucker, 535th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, pose for a photo as Tucker relinquishes command during a 535th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 2, 2023. Tucker assumed command of the 535th AS in June 2021, commanding over 100 personnel who employ C-17 Globemaster IIIs conducting worldwide airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuation operations in support of national security and Department of Defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

