U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen, conduct an ambush during Small Unit Ranger Tactics course at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. SURT is a three week course that serves as a progresive physical and tactical program to prepare students to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7834460
|VIRIN:
|230601-A-LR057-1098
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|35.24 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
