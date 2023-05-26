U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen, put on face paint during Small Unit Ranger Tactics course at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. SURT is a three week course that serves as a progressive physical and tactical program to prepare students to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 20:58 Photo ID: 7834456 VIRIN: 230601-A-LR057-1072 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 31.05 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.