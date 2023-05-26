Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 1 of 12]

    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen, ruck to the ambush site during Small Unit Ranger Tactics course at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, June 1, 2023. SURT is a three week course that serves as a progressive physical and tactical program to prepare students to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 7834449
    VIRIN: 230601-A-LR057-1034
    Resolution: 4649x5811
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course
    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Ranger
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Lightning Academy
    Strike Hard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT