    USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside HMCS Montreal [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside HMCS Montreal

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230530-N-ZZ999-1063
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sails alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336) during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine”. USS Chung-Hoon is participating in multi-lateral exercises in the South China Sea with the Royal Canadian Navy. Multi-later exercises like this reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dalton Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    VIRIN: 230530-N-ZZ999-1063
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside HMCS Montreal [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93
    Royal Canadian Navy

