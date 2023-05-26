USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside HMCS Montreal

230530-N-XX566-1109

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sails alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336) during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine”. USS Chung-Hoon is participating in multi-lateral exercises in the South China Sea with the Royal Canadian Navy. Multi-later exercises like this reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

