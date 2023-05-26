Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Live Fire Exercise

230525-N-MK109-1224 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Karla Bajet, from Honolulu, fires the Mark 240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

