Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Live Fire Exercise

230525-N-MK109-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 1st Class Kyle Sterling, left, from Stanwood, Mich., provides training to Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Mark Marnell, from Jacksonville, Fla., during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

