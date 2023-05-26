Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds May town hall session with installation workforce [Image 10 of 10]

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds May town hall session with installation workforce

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation May 25, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    installation workforce briefing
    Garrison Commander town hall briefings
    Army civilian employee communication

