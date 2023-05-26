Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation May 25, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7834057 VIRIN: 230525-A-UY387-214 Resolution: 7746x5090 Size: 11.49 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds May town hall session with installation workforce [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.