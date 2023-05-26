Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230602-N-MH015-1045 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 onto a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

