Refueling The New HH-60M Black Hawk

Staff Sgt. Seth McCain and Spc. Kaliah Bee, petroleum supply specialists (92F) refuel the new HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk aeromedical evacuation helicopter with F-24 aviation fuel, May 31, 2023.



Soldiers from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade flocked to the new helicopter when it landed, and received an impromptu class on the capabilities of the HH-60M from the digital displays to the hoist system by Charles Fisher and Gene McNiell, pilot and co-pilot respectively, maintenance evaluators with Army Futures Command Combat Capabilities Development Command.



New features of the HH-60M are medical evacuation mission equipment package kit, the Integrated Vehicle Health Management System, on-board oxygen generation capability, and an interior capable of transporting six patients along with crew and flight medics.



Primarily the new Black Hawk’s mission is MEDEVAC; it is a multi-purpose aerial asset able to carry out personnel transport, search and rescue, resupply, aerial reconnaissance, cargo transport, and wildfire suppression missions.



The new Black Hack helicopter is the first of the six new Black Hawk helicopters for the 77th Aviation Brigade.

